The Milan prosecutor’s office has requested a psychiatric report for the man who overwhelmed and killed the two women in Milan Ghisolfa

New disconcerting details emerge on the hours and days preceding the accident, which took place at 2:30 on 18 February last at the Milan Ghisolfa motorway tollbooth, in which they lost their lives two women aged 54 and 59. While some documents are awaited, it has been announced that the Milan prosecutor’s office has requested a psychiatric report on the 39-year-old who caused the accident.

It was just after 2:00 in the night between Friday 17 and Saturday 18 and two women, 54-year-old Laura Amato and 59-year-old Claudia Turconi, they were on their way home after celebrating the birthday of one of the two.

They were stopped with Laura’s car at the tollbooth of Milan Ghisolfawhen suddenly another car came and took them overwhelmed in full at speeds of more than 150km/h.

For both there was nothing to do and they are died instantly. Driving the other car was a 39-year-old man, Italian but of Moroccan origins, who was slightly injured.

The analyzes carried out showed it in his blood traces of cannabinoids and benzodiazepines. The agents also found a bracelet of hospitalization in a psychiatric facility, which it later turned out to belong to him.

The hours before the accident of the man who hit the two women

Police investigations have shed light on the life of the 39-year-old and on his own movements in the hours and days prior to the accident.

Apparently the man was under psychiatric care since 1996. On February 16, his wife had advised him to go and see each other after yet another crisis.

The health workers of the hospital Piacenza they wanted to admit him, but he refused and left, heading to Malpensa airport with the intention of going to Morocco.

It was just before we left though achieved by health professionalswho picked him up and transferred him to the hospital Gallarate. Even there, however, the 39-year-old refused hospitalization and called a relative to be accompanied to the airport to pick up the car. A few hours later, the dramatic accident.

He is now being investigated for manslaughter and is currently in the psychiatry department of the Piacenza hospital. In the next few days he will undergo one psychiatric expertise and, if his incapacity to understand or want is ascertained and his social dangerprecautionary measures will be taken against him.