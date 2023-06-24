Saturday, June 24, 2023, 7:52 p.m.



Two women aged 26 and 50 were injured this Saturday afternoon in a traffic accident on the RM D-21 Ramonete highway, towards Puntas de Calnegre, in the municipality of Lorca. As reported by the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the vehicle left the road, collided and the victims were trapped inside.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, a patrol from the Local Police of the Lorca City Council, a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance from the Emergency and Primary Care Service of the Emergency and Sanitary Emergencies Management 061.

Once released by the firefighters, the health workers treated the two women and transferred them to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with polycontusions and a possible pneumothorax.