One of the cars involved, after the accident. / 112

THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, April 3, 2022, 7:31 p.m.



Emergency Health Services treated and transferred to a hospital two women, aged 20 and 31, who were injured in a traffic accident in the Lorca district of Purias.

At 4:45 p.m., a call to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center warned of an accident on the road between Purias and Pulpí, in which two vehicles had collided. The Civil Guard and an emergency medical unit (UME) from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 traveled to the scene of the accident.

The medical staff of the UME attended ‘in situ’ to the two injured women with back and neck conditions, respectively, and were later transferred in a non-assistance ambulance to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca University General Hospital.