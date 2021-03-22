The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two women each to three years in prison and a fine of 20 thousand and 500 dirhams, after they were found guilty of participating with two women who escaped in forming a women’s gang that lured an Asian man through a social network by announcing a “massage” service at an attractive price, which is led by the image of a sexy European woman. As soon as he fell into the trap, they beat him, humiliated him, photographed him naked and forced him to disclose the secret number of his bank card and withdraw 20 thousand and 500 dirhams from it.

And the victim stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he saw an advertisement for the massage, so he contacted the number, set an appointment, and went to the address in the Al-Barsha area, and when he knocked on the door, an African woman opened for him, pulled him inward and closed the door tightly, and he was surprised by three others aggressively attacking him. His mouth was with a pillow, and threatened him with a knife if he did not stop screaming.

He added that the defendants took his mobile phone and his wallet, then stripped his clothes and forced him to disclose his bank card number, and one of them withdrew 20 thousand dirhams from it in five installments.

In the diagnostic queue, the victim recognized the two accused, pointing out that the first one grabbed him by the hand and slapped him in the face, and sat on his chest because it was heavy, his movement failed and carried him to hand over his money, while the other took off his clothes completely and seized his mobile phone and forced him to disclose data His card.

A Dubai police witness stated that, upon receiving the report, a specialized patrol moved, and the victim’s statement was recorded, and search and investigation operations were conducted and reliable source information received about the identity of two women involved in the incident, so an ambush was set for them and they were caught on 11 August.

With the question of the first defendant, she voluntarily admitted her involvement in the incident, along with other women, who formed a gang experienced in luring men over the Internet by posting a picture of a beautiful European woman, then intimidating, detaining and humiliating him, and forcing him to disclose the secret number of the bank card, and one of them went to an ATM machine She withdraws the money, pointing out that the proceeds of the crime amounted to 250 dirhams, but she denied threatening the victim with a knife.





