Joe Biden, President of the United States, greets Kamala Harris, Vice President, and next to him Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives. Chip Somodevilla / POOL / EFE

He wanted to say it and said it as soon as he got the first chance. “Madam Vice President. No president has said these words before from this podium ”. “It was time,” breathed relief Joe Biden as he introduced Kamala Harris, the first vice president of the United States, sitting next to Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, the two highest-ranking positions after the president. Tradition establishes that behind the president of the United States sit his vice president and the speaker of the House of Representatives when he holds a joint session before the two Houses of Congress. On Wednesday night, when Joe Biden turned to greet those two people, the country was writing new lines for history. For the first time, two women held these positions.

Harris and Pelosi had had a first time before. Harris already became the first woman to reach the vice presidency of the country after the elections of last November, while Pelosi made history years ago, at the end of George W. Bush’s term. Since then, every time the House of Representatives has been in the hands of Democrats, Pelosi has been its president. This 82-year-old woman has presided over Union speeches for Bush Jr., Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Pelosi applauded tonight, almost outrageously, when Biden finished each idea, when he outlined the projects that will restore the United States’ confidence in itself, in democracy, in the president’s words.

In the last speech Donald Trump made, in February 2020, there was also a first time. At the end of the speech, with the television cameras still recording, live, Pelosi openly expressed her disagreement with the Republican’s policies by tearing up the pages of the speech that Trump had just delivered. The image remained for history.

It was also a woman who, in theory, worked as what is called designated survivor (who takes command in the event of a catastrophe in which the entire government leadership, gathered in the Capitol, dies). However, also for the first time in many decades, this year this figure has not been officially named, although the honor fell to Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury.

The chamber of the House of Representatives looked almost empty. Only 200 people were able to attend, due to the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. In normal situations, up to 1,600 people would have gathered. Among that small congregation was the first lady, who this time could not bring the usual guests to Congress. However, Jill Biden had gathered for the occasion a number of people as her guests who remotely followed the event live. Among them was Javier Quiroz, a dreamer (migrant arrived in the US being a minor). He entered the country at the age of three and has become a nurse who has been on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus. There was also Stella Keating, 16, the first transgender to testify in front of a Senate committee in March of this year. A night for history, a night for many women and many first times. And yet, there was a space for a first time among men: Douglas Emhoff, America’s first second gentleman, applauded his wife, Kamala Harris, from the floor.

