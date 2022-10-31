The Dubai Misdemeanors and Violations Court convicted two women who found and seized a suitcase containing 12,000 dirhams that had fallen from a person’s vehicle by mistake inside the parking lot of an apartment building.

In detail, the first public prosecutor in the Deira Prosecution, Issa Juma Al Muhairi, said that the victim stated in the investigations that he had stopped his vehicle in the parking lot of a residential building, waiting for his friend, and he was in possession of a medium-sized black bag with official documents and an amount of 12,000 dirhams, pointing out that he put him in the seat. Next to the driver, then he moved after the arrival of his friend, and moved away from the place with a distance of about 20 minutes, then he remembered the bag, and searched for it where his friend was sitting, but he did not find it.

The victim added that he returned to the same locations again to search for the bag in the hope that it had fallen into the parking space of the car while his friend entered, but he did not find it and resorted to the security guard to review the cameras record in the building, and saw two women carrying the bag.

Al Muhairi explained that, in cooperation with Dubai Police, the two accused were identified and arrested, and by questioning them in the investigations, they denied the intention to seize the bag, and stated that they did not know its contents, and carried it to put it next to the garbage container until its owner returned to it for fear of legal accountability, or harm caused by taking it.

Al Muhairi indicated that the Public Prosecution charged them with seizing lost money with the intent to own property, in accordance with the text of Article 212 of the amended Criminal Procedures Law, to punish them in Article (454) of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 AD regarding crimes and penalties. After examining the case, the court concluded that they were convicted after being satisfied with the evidence in the case, which included a video recording of them while carrying the bag.