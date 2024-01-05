Two women died in different houses in the Agrigento area, one charred and the other in a pool of blood. double murder hypothesis
Two women were found dead in different homes in Naro. One, in Vicolo Da Vinci, would be died following a fire at the residence. Another, in a different residence in the Avenia courtyard, was instead found, in a pool of blood, lifeless. It was probably a double murder. At work, since just before dawn, are the carabinieri of the city station and those of the Licata company. Prosecutors are also arriving on site.
READ ALSO: Agrigento, SUV with solidarity money: municipal leaders convicted
It will take time to reconstruct what actually happened in Naro. There is a rumor circulating in the town of two suspects for last night's events, probably someone has already been taken to the barracks but there is no institutional confirmation.
#women #died #houses #Agrigento #area #double #murder #hypothesis
Leave a Reply