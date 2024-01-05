Two women died in different houses in the Agrigento area, one charred and the other in a pool of blood. double murder hypothesis

Two women were found dead in different homes in Naro. One, in Vicolo Da Vinci, would be died following a fire at the residence. Another, in a different residence in the Avenia courtyard, was instead found, in a pool of blood, lifeless. It was probably a double murder. At work, since just before dawn, are the carabinieri of the city station and those of the Licata company. Prosecutors are also arriving on site.

READ ALSO: Agrigento, SUV with solidarity money: municipal leaders convicted

It will take time to reconstruct what actually happened in Naro. There is a rumor circulating in the town of two suspects for last night's events, probably someone has already been taken to the barracks but there is no institutional confirmation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

