In Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, several houses were buried under debris in a landslide triggered by heavy rains on Friday, killing two women cricketers while three others are missing. This information was provided by officers. “The bodies of Razia Ahmed (30), representing Meghalaya at the national level, and local players, Ferozia Khan, have been removed from the wreckage,” said Bah Bud, the sarpanch of Mawanei area.

Meghalaya Cricket Association general secretary Gideon Kharkongor said that Razia had been representing the state in various national-level tournaments since 2011-12. He said that Razia participated in the tournament organized by the BCCI last year on behalf of Meghalaya.

Razia’s teammates have also mourned her demise. Female cricketer Kakoli Chakraborty said, ‘Razia will be missed. We will pray for the peace of his soul. ‘