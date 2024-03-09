Iranian authorities have arrested two women for dancing in the streets of Tehran, dressed as 'Hayi Firuz', a burlesque character that announces the arrival of the persian new yearthe Noruz.

“By order of the Tehran Prosecutor's Office, these two people were arrested and a judicial process has been opened in this regard,” the agency reported this Saturday. Tasnim, one day after International Women's Day.

The Prosecutor's Office asserts that these people were detained for break the lawsince in Iran it is prohibited for women to dance in public or in the presence of men.

These arrests were carried out after the incident went viral on social media. video of the girls dancing in one of the main squares of the capital, Tajrish, dressed in red with a spindle hat, pointed shoes and with their faces painted black, the typical 'Hayi Firuz' costume.

On #InternationalWomensDaythe Islamic Republic's security forces have arrested two girls who were seen in a viral video dancing in Tajrish Square north of Tehran while dressed as Haji Firouz, a fictional character in Persian folklore who appears in the streets ahead of Nowruz,… pic.twitter.com/oSAXsVw3Wp — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 9, 2024

Who is 'Hayi Firuz'?

'Hayi Firuz' is a burlesque character that appears in the last weeks of the Iranian year in the streets, in order to announce, singing and dancing, the arrival of Noruz, which marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the Persian year.

🔘A few days before Nowruz, the Hayi Firuz appears on the streets of 🇮🇷 to announce the soon coming of the new year. 🔘He is young and playful, his face is painted black and he dresses red. 🔘He is happy and carries a tambourine with him to sing and dance. pic.twitter.com/6b9Zxs1Emq — Embassy of Iran in Uruguay (@IRANinURUGUAY) March 18, 2021

In Iran, Women suffer from a series of limitations such as the prohibition of dancing and singing in front of men. Even Iranian singers can only give concerts for women.

To this we must add the issue of the hijab, the cause of massive protests throughout Iran in September 2022, after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl, arrested for allegedly wearing the Islamic veil incorrectly.

These protests ended months later with a brutal repression that resulted in some 500 dead and 22,000 arrested.

EFE

