Wedges of cheese, sausage and various hygiene products that the two detainees tried to steal. / lv

Two women were arrested this Monday morning by the Cartagena Local Police after being caught stealing food and other products valued at 470 euros in a supermarket in La Manga, in the Entremares area. The arrested, from the gypsy ethnic group, dressed in Muslim clothes and hid the articles under the garments. A plainclothes officer had to help arrest the two women, who resisted and caused damage.

The robbery occurred around 11:45 a.m. Being surprised by the cashiers of the establishment, they tried to flee and there was a struggle with the employees. The municipal agent helped retain the suspects and notified the Local Police, who sent a patrol to the area. The supermarket filed the corresponding complaint, which includes the fact that the clients also allegedly hid products in a baby cart. They carried wedges of cheese, sausage and various hygiene products.

The women, who wore a mask and only their eyes could be seen, were reported for robbery and assault on the cashiers. They came to remove the merchandise from the establishment and threw it under a car, where relatives were waiting for them. The event caused a stir among the other customers of the establishment, which was very crowded as it was the August bridge and one of the areas of the Cartagena coast with more neighbors and vacationers.