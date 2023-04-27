Ciudad Juárez, Chih.- Two women who were traveling in a vehicle were lowered from the unit by armed individuals and murdered to bullets this Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the Partido Escobedo neighborhood, behind the Hospital de la Mujer.

Local media reported that the incident took place on Vicente Suárez and 20 de Noviembre streets.

After taking them down from the unit in which they were traveling, the subjects shot them at point blank range. The two lifeless bodies were left under a tree on the public road.