At least 822,000 women are raped each year in Brazil – the equivalent of two per minute. The data was released this Thursday, 2, by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea). Even so, the number is considered conservative, since a significant number of women do not report the crime.

The work was based on data from the National Health Survey, from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (PNS/IBGE) and from the Notifiable Diseases Information System (Sinan), from the Ministry of Health, with 2019 as the reference year. According to Sinan data, the highest number of cases occur among young people, with the highest number at 13 years old.

The aggressors, in general, are partners and ex-partners, relatives and friends or acquaintances. The unknowns are fewer in number.

One of the main authors of the study, Daniel Cerqueira explained that the numbers are underestimated because, in the case of rape, it depends on the victim himself – or his family – to seek help from the Unified Health System (SUS) or to report the aggressor to the police.

“The number of reported cases differs substantially from the actual prevalence, as many victims end up not presenting themselves to any public agency to register the crime, either because of shame, a feeling of guilt or other factors,” he said.