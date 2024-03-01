For Bibiana, that everything

They started a few hours ago presidential campaigns and we'll see if we can find out during these three months what they really want to do with us and with the country Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvezbeyond the testimonial candidacy of Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

What we will undoubtedly have is a flood of media advertising, free ads for matches and electoral institutions: 20 million 360 thousand spots in three months or the equivalent of almost 170 thousand hours of transmission or if you prefer 19 years and four months of continuous transmission is what the ads that we will have in this campaign add up. All, of course, at no cost, and without any benefit, given away by insane legislation to political parties. We will be living in an extreme political situation, saturated with misleading advertising, statements, attacks, fake news, polarization and activism.

Until now, we have actually been campaigning for many months, the proposals have been few and we have lived between Claudia and Xochitl a kind of war of positions, where progress is conditioned by the law and by its own legal and structural limitations.

Claudia starts as a favorite but her biggest challenge is to become a candidate with her own personality: she has no doubt that she has it, but she has to show it. She is not a good bet to maintain a line of absolute continuity. The candidate must show her personality, her way of understanding politics and power, her proposals and how she is different from López Obrador. If not, she risks suffering a fate similar to that of Dilma Roussef when she replaced Lula da Silva in Brazil.

Dilma was a much better prepared candidate than Lula: she had been a political prisoner, suffered torture and years in prison, had a solid professional and ideological background, but she was Lula's candidate who decided not to differentiate herself at all from the popular Brazilian leader. She was so much like him that it was never known who Dilma really was; She won until she had to resort to political baggage that was already damaged because it could not be differentiated from Lula's overwhelming personality. He ended up losing, she the presidency and Lula his freedom. Over the years she returned to power, but along the way a character as unpresentable as Jair Bolsonaro grew up.

For now, President López Obrador has imposed on Claudia not only an ideological corset, but also candidacies in state governments and Congress from which it will be difficult for her to escape.

Claudia's other big theme is preserving internal unity. Yesterday he presented his campaign team, incorporating all those who were his internal adversaries (Adán Augusto López, Marcelo Ebrard, Manuel Velasco, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Ricardo Monreal), plus other additions that attracted positive attention such as César Yáñez or Ana María Lomelí , and well-known characters, such as Mario Delgado and Tatiana Clouthier. It is a good team if it works as such. That is the challenge. The good news is that there are few characters from the harshest sectors of Morena and even some of those appointed are evidently far from those groups. But let's not fool ourselves, many of the women and men closest to Claudia are not on that team either.

I think Xóchitl Gálvez has found his narrative again and managed to focus his campaign. Of course he must also resolve the functioning of a team, much more organized in this last month, but which still raises doubts.

His priority objective, as a campaign theme, and he has visualized it very well, is security. In that sense, starting the campaign in Fresnillo was a success. But you must be careful, without deviating from that objective, not to get lost in a campaign of denunciations: you must have proposals that go beyond the commonplace, especially on the issue of security. Proposals that, in addition to reaching their own people, are also interesting and feel viable for that very high percentage of Mexicans who do not have a position taken by June 2.

Because current polls have two central problems: on the one hand, the majority of polling companies are hired by one of the contenders, and they normally do not say so. And then they are ignoring a central piece of information: they are leaving out the number of undecided people and those who are not responding. It is not perceived that there is 30 points or more difference between Claudia and Xóchitl as some surveys show. The most likely difference is in one digit, and just as important as the presidency are the distribution of congress, the government of Mexico City and some of the governorships in dispute. Today, about a third of the voters have not decided on their vote, and they will be the ones who finally decide the next balance of power.

The Citizen Movement candidacy has ended up being anticlimactic and is marked by important internal divisions: the distance between Enrique Alfaro and Samuel García does not seem to be traversable. In Congress he has some very good candidates as well as others that seem to be impassable. The resignation of Patricia Mercado undoubtedly affected Alvarez Máinez, who will have to do a lot to be known by the majority of the electorate.

The truth is that today we begin a path that will take us towards a destination that will define our future. Yes, it is a common place, but in this case it is the least common of places: the future of Mexico will literally be at stake in these elections. Let's see what cards parties and candidates play.

