The Russian Army bombarded Kiev again tonight with a balance of three dead, including an 11-year-old boy, and 19 injured, according to a report by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klichkó. The deaths occurred in the Desnianski district, where falling fragments from the rockets damaged a children’s clinic. Chunks of metal also fell on an apartment building, two schools and a police station.

A fire broke out in the Dnipro neighborhood and in the Darnitsky district several buildings were also damaged and a large hot water pipe burst. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported in its morning report that 10 Iskander tactical missiles were fired at kyiv and all were shot down. The Air Force specified that Russia used seven Iskander-M and three Iskander-K rockets, launched from the Bryansk region around 2:45 a.m.

On the other hand, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, returned this morning to denounce artillery attacks against the town of Shebékino, located very close to the border with Ukraine. This town, which has been bombarded for days, “is subjected to uninterrupted fire” from multiple Grad launchers, Gladkov declared through his Telegram account. According to his words, “eight people have been injured. There have been no deaths.”

The governor acknowledged that “the lives of civilians and the population are threatened, especially in Shebékino and the surrounding towns, but we will not be able to continue with the evacuations until the bombing stops and the situation calms down.” Gladkov arranged yesterday, Wednesday, for the departure of 300 children from the area to send them to the neighboring Russian region of Voronezh. Today he has added that in addition 200 people will be sent to Penza and another 600 to Kaluga and Yaroslavl.

Last week, after the penetration into the Belgorod region of Russian partisans fighting in the Ukrainian ranks, nine border villages had to be evacuated. However, this time, according to Gladkov, “the enemy has not entered the territory of the Belgorod region.” He thus denied the information on Russian Telegram channels that claimed that the partisans and forces of the Ukrainian Army had once again crossed the border line and had even “advanced” into the Belgorod region.

Gladkov also reported “a direct hit on a residential building that caught fire” and “extensive damage to windows and balconies.” “There are houses with the walls pierced by shells and an administrative building has been hit by bombs, its roof is on fire,” he added. The Interfax agency cites the crisis cell created to deal with the situation, whose press release stresses that “the situation in the Shebékino district is difficult at the moment. There are artillery attacks and the noise of the fighting is heard. But the Russian Armed Forces are doing their job and there has been no breakthrough by Ukrainian troops.”

Meanwhile, social networks publish photographs and videos of burning buildings in the center of Shebékino and residents assuring that nothing works there, neither public transport nor shops, there are power outages and the shots, they say, come from tanks. The partisans of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), whose units fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian Army and last week took part in the raid against the Belgorod border area, issued a statement this morning through a video announcing the “second phase” of the operation. “Stay home or find shelter! The RDK has never fought against civilians and will not do so now, “they maintain.

On the ground are forces of the Russian Army, the National Guard and the Federal Security Service (FSB). The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, has just assured that “the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the FSB border service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Belgorod authorities keep President Vladimir Putin constantly informed about the situation in Shebekino».