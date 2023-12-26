Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:25 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 50-year-old man and two women, ages 27 and 61, had to be treated this Tuesday afternoon for smoke inhalation due to a fire that broke out in a house in a building on Magisterio Street in Caravaca de la Cruz. A call alerted that a lot of smoke was coming out of the house and the neighbors on the upper floors could not get out.

An ambulance from the 061 Emergencies Management and a Local Police patrol traveled to the scene of the incident and urgently requested the presence of firefighters. At around 8:15 p.m., the fire was considered under control. The injured, a man and three women, were transferred to the Regional Hospital of the Northwest of Caravaca.