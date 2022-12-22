Mexico City.- The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) presented the test data that allowed linking two women and one man to the process for his alleged participation in the crime of aggravated kidnapping.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the General Coordination of Investigation of High Impact Crimes in charge of formulating the accusation, presented the evidence that determined the link to process of the three people.

The judge also imposed as a precautionary measure the informal pretrial detentionsetting a period of 6 months to conclude the complementary investigation.

The defendants will be prosecuted for their alleged participation in the deprivation of liberty of three men, who were found dead in the Roma Norte neighborhood.

The man will continue his process in the Eastern Men’s Preventive Prison, while the women will remain interns at the Santa Martha Acatitla Social Reintegration Center.