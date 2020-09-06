Within the Vokhomsky district of the Kostroma area, three folks died in a hearth in a residential constructing. About it reported within the press service of the Investigation Division of the RF IC for the area.

The incident occurred within the afternoon of September 5 within the village of Maloe Ramenye. An unidentified hearth supply ignited a non-public wood condo constructing.

Consequently, a 23-year-old girl and her three-year-old daughter who had been in the home, in addition to their neighbor born in 1986, had been killed. They didn’t handle to get out of the burning room.

A felony case has been opened into the incident. Legislation enforcement officers examined the scene and questioned witnesses. As a part of the investigation of the case, a forensic and fire-technical experience was appointed. A forensic investigator from the Division of Criminalistics of the Investigative Division additionally arrived on the scene.

Earlier it was reported {that a} girl and 4 youngsters had been killed in a hearth in Makhachkala. The hearth broke out in a two-room condo on the fourth ground of a 5-storey condo constructing.