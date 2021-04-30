Dubai (Union)

The Women’s Football Championship, organized by the Football Association, began at Diab Awana Stadium in Dubai, and continues until May 8th, with the participation of 5 teams.

The first day’s competitions witnessed the victory of the Emirates team over the Al Ittihad team, the victory of All Black team over the Titan team, and “Saturday” two matches, the first team gathering Titan with the Emirates team, while the second team gathered All Black team with the Smart FC team.