Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The first round of the First Division Football League concluded with 4 matches, which witnessed Al-Fujairah winning against its guest City 2-0, and Masfout defeating the “newcomer” United 4-2, while the matches between Masafi and Al-Taawoun, Al-Rams and Al-Dhaid were decided in a goalless draw.

The “duo” Blaise Loic and Okasha Hamzawi led the “Wolves” to their first victory against City with two goals in the 8th and 60th minutes, while Masfout came from behind against its guest United with a goal to win 4-2, and Ahmed Malallah scored for the visitors in the 22nd minute, and Papi Bakari in the 69th minute. While the “homeowners’” quadruple came from Diego Oliveira in the 53rd minute, Alfosini Gassama’s “double” in the 76th and 80th minutes, and Ali Ghouloum in the 97th minute.