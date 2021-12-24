Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Gulf FC won an exciting victory over Al Dhaid 3-2, in their match this evening, “Friday, in the opening of the “12th round” of the First Division Football League, and scored the “triple”, Mohamed Iibo in the 23rd minute,

And Mohammed Al-Sayed in the 75th and 90th minutes, while Al-Dhaid scored two goals, Silvio Rodogo, in the 19th and 48th minutes, and Gulf FC raised its “eighth point”, while Al-Dhaid remained at “10 points”.

Masfout beat Masfout with a goal scored by Obaid Rashid in the 53rd minute, bringing Masafi to the “sixth point”, compared to “12 points” for Masfout.

Al-Jazira Al-Hamra tied with Fujairah without goals, bringing Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra to the “seventh point”, and Fujairah to the “16th point”.

Two matches will be held tomorrow “Saturday”, the first between Dibba Al-Hisn and Al-Hamriya in the “top of the tour”, and City with Dibba Al-Fujairah, and the tour will conclude next Sunday, with two matches, Hatta with Al Rams, and Al Arabi with Al Taawun.