The draw of Gordo de la Primitiva of this Sunday, December 22, 2024, has not left any first-class hits (five more key hits), so for the next draw, this Sunday the 29th, a pot of 9.3 million euros.
Yes, there were two second-category winners (five correct answers), who will each receive a prize of 79,474.34 euros.
One of the tickets was validated at Lottery Administration 2 of Palma del Río (Córdoba) and the other in the receiving office 65,435 of Irun (Guipúzcoa).
The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 5, 12, 19, 34 and 40. The key number (refund) has corresponded to the 5.
Awards
El Gordo de la Primitiva plays the sundaysa single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:
- 1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched
- 3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct
- 5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are correct
- 7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched
- 8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched
Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.
