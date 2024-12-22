The draw of Gordo de la Primitiva of this Sunday, December 22, 2024, has not left any first-class hits (five more key hits), so for the next draw, this Sunday the 29th, a pot of 9.3 million euros.

Yes, there were two second-category winners (five correct answers), who will each receive a prize of 79,474.34 euros.

One of the tickets was validated at Lottery Administration 2 of Palma del Río (Córdoba) and the other in the receiving office 65,435 of Irun (Guipúzcoa).

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 5, 12, 19, 34 and 40. The key number (refund) has corresponded to the 5.

Awards

El Gordo de la Primitiva plays the sundaysa single draw per week. 55% of the proceeds go to these categories:

1st Category: if the 5 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

3rd Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are correct

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

6th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are correct

7th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and the refund are matched

8th Category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination are matched

Refund: if the number intended for this prize matches the number on our ticket.