The Italian two-wheeler market confirms its primacy in Europe, closing 2023 with over 337,000 vehicles registered: a result that has not happened since 2010 and which brings the comparison with an already positive 2022 to +15.7%. This is the picture which emerges from the data released today by Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle and Motorcycle Accessories), whose president Paolo Magri defines “to some extent a social and economic fact that certainly deserves attention”. “The winning prerogatives of our industry's products emerge forcefully, such as accessibility, speed of travel, sustainability, but also driving pleasure and freedom, which have favored the spread of two-wheeled vehicles, in relation to which we have also asked for particular attention in the process of reviewing the Highway Code”, explains Magri. “The market is still driven by passion and various uses and purchasing motivations coexist within it, but it is also the ability of the sector with its supply chain to offer a lot and interpret the needs of users that drives it. This is a great value, because behind it there are stories of excellence and innovation, which generate employment, related activities, revenue and investments and which need to be taken into account with more awareness”.

The December market

The balance sheet for the last month of the year was also positive, showing an increase of 6.73%, equal to 9,826 vehicles placed on the market. For the third consecutive month, motorcycles are driving the growth of the entire sector, registering 4,370 vehicles, corresponding to a growth of 16.07%. Ninth minus since the beginning of the year for the moped segment, which closed the month of December with 862 units and a decline of 9.74%.

All of 2023

As anticipated, with 337,702 units put on the road during 2023, corresponding to a growth of 15.78%, the motorized two-wheeler market continues to climb back up from the American subprime crisis: only in 2010, in fact, did the sector he had done better. Moving on to the detail of the individual sectors, scooters recorded the most significant performance, with an increase of 20.64% and 173,543 registered vehicles. Motorcycles follow with a growth of 14.88% and 145,405 vehicles registered (nine times during 2023 the monthly increase in motorcycles and scooters was double digits). However, there was a sharp slowdown for mopeds, which fell below 20 thousand units, with 18,754 vehicles sold and a decline of 11.77%.

And the electric?

The premature end of the incentives continues to penalize the electric two-wheeler sector: between October and December the sector lost 1,881 units on a market that in the last quarter of last year had been 3,599 vehicles. In December the electric two-wheeler market fell by 44.06%, equal to 419 vehicles sold. The year ends for electric vehicles with a decline of 26.32% and 12,048 units placed on the market.