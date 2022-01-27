The students of the Isabel Bellvis public school in Corvera have been without heating for 15 days. The problem is exacerbated by the low temperatures that the Region has been suffering for a few weeks, and by the fact that the prevention protocols against the coronavirus require keeping classroom windows open during the school day. The parents of the students of the educational center will make a casserole today at the gates of the school and the minors will not enter class due to the lack of response. “The children have to go to class with gloves and blankets, and nobody gives us a solution,” denounced a spokesperson for the parents, who also complained about other problems with the facility, such as prefabricated classrooms and cracks in several walls.

The director of the educational center, Pilar Frutos, detailed yesterday that they have been running the boiler at half gas for more than a year, but a few weeks ago it stopped. “Under normal conditions the students hold up well, but these cold days it is becoming very complicated.” Although the school has air conditioning units with a heat pump, “we can’t use them either because the electrical system can’t handle it and the lights go out,” she complained. The management of the center tries, in any case, to distribute the classrooms and accommodate them to the hours of sun and cross ventilation, to lessen the effects of the cold wave among the students and teachers of the school, which educates 451 students.