A touching message, on Mother’s Day: in this way Georgina Rodriguez broke the silence after days of pain

Two weeks after the tragedy that hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s family, he also thought about breaking the silence Georgina Rodriguez. The Spanish model, in the stories section of her Instagram profile and on the occasion of her upcoming Mother’s Day, posted a very touching thought, when you think about what she has been through in the last few days.

Credit: cristiano – Instagram

Last April 18 was supposed to be an unforgettable date for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina, one of the couples most loved of sport and world entertainment.

That day was in fact scheduled twin birth of the Spanish model.

In fact, the two will never forget that day, but for the tragedy which happened right during childbirth. One of the twins, the boy, unfortunately did not survive the birth and died a few minutes of life.

The tragic announcement of the Portuguese ace has moved the whole world and it was followed by hundreds of messages and gestures of solidarity from anyone, fans or opponents who were.

Evocative and moving what had happened in Liverpool, one day after the tragedy. Ronaldo’s Manchester United faced Liverpool rivals and, at minute 7 of the matchall the fans stood up, they have cheered for a long time and they sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, You’ll never walk alone.

Georgina Rodriguez’s post

Credit: georginagio – Instagram

Christian has thanked with heart in hand all those who supported him in this difficult time. Up Instagramthen, a few days ago he published one beautiful picture in black and white that portrays him, finally smiling, with the newborn baby in her arms. Child who enjoys excellent health.

A couple of days ago, after a lot of silence, it is back to talk also Georgina. She did this by publishing a touching message in the stories section of his profile Instagram.

The message was aimed at all mothers in the world, even to those who, due to a mocking fate similar to his, have not been able to be. Here are his words: