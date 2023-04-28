Never wear a white dress to a wedding unless it’s your own. An unwritten rule that, perhaps, two women invited to a wedding held in recent days did not know… The two, in fact, showed up for the wedding dressed in white and the situation degenerated. The episode was immortalized by another guest and shared on TikTok, obtaining over 20,000 comments in a very short time.

The video was posted by Isabella Santos Giha and reached over 16 million views in one day. In the video we see a girl wearing a long white lace dress, while another woman is seen sitting at a table wearing what the tiktoker describes as “a real wedding dress”.

White, with applied flowers and a tulle skirt: looking at it, in fact, it is difficult to argue that it is not really “that” dress. In one post, Isabella appealed to viewers: “Please never wear white to someone’s wedding. It’s sad and disrespectful.” And in fact the bride seemed demoralized: in the last frame of the video, you can see the young woman almost in tears… And who knows if someone hasn’t pointed out the “disrespectful” gesture to the guests…