Juanjo Angosto, ElPozo Murcia goalkeeper, Raúl Jerez, Jimbee goalkeeper, and Emmanuel Cate, UCAM CB pivot tell us how they have passed the disease. Paco Franco and Begoña Cegarra tell us what the RECOVE project consists of

The fifth edition of the podcast ‘A dos bands’ gets fully involved in the pandemic and how it has affected the sport of the Region of Murcia. Teams like Real Murcia, Cartagena or UCAM have lost important players due to being in quarantine. Yeclano or UCAM CB have seen their season cut short for a time. ElPozo Murcia and Jimbee Cartagena have had to make a ‘stop’ in the highest category of futsal because the virus entered the locker room. In this episode of March we analyze how the entry of Covid-19 has affected athletes and teams. And in addition, we are approaching a pioneering project of the University of Murcia to treat persistent Covid through physical activity. We have the testimony of a young woman to whom the coronavirus left a depression as a sequel and sport is helping her to recover her life from before.