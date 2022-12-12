Near Irkutsk, two “watchers” of IK-14 were convicted for organizing a cell of the banned AUE

In the Irkutsk region, two prisoners of IK-14 of the GUFSIN of Russia were convicted for participating in the activities of the extremist organization “Prisoner Criminal Unity” (AUE) banned in Russia and creating its cell. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Karina Golovacheva.

One of the men was sentenced to four and a half years in a penal colony, the second to six years and one month in a penal colony.

According to the investigation, two convicts, being in IK-14 and being the so-called “watchers” of the colony, ShIZO and cell-type premises, involved new members in the AUE and persuaded the convicts to transfer money for material support to other participants and organizers of the extremist movement.

In August last year, their criminal activities were suppressed by the FSB officers. In the Irkutsk region, this was the first case associated with the organization of the AUE cell.