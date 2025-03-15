03/15/2025



Updated at 10:00 a.m.























The derailment of two wagons of a train, at 02.03, at the 124 Railway Kilometric point, in the municipality of the Rioja town of Haro, has caused the diversion of the rail traffic for Navarra, as reported by the Sos Rioja 112.

The Coordination Center has received the Adif Security notice of the derailment of the last two wagons of a train at the aforementioned kilometer point. From the Emergency Coordinating Center, security forces have been informed and Firefighters from CEIS has been mobilized.

The first two wagons contain dangerous goods, but they have not been affected by the continent, or the content. The incident has caused damage to the road and catenary, without personal damage. Adif reports that traffic for Navarra has diverted until repair, which is estimated for a long time.