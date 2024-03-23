Lisa Alert volunteers Pavlovsky and Abdulova died in the terrorist attack at Crocus

Two Lisa Alert volunteers died in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is reported on website search and rescue team.

Oleg Pavlovsky (call sign Hamlet) and Tatyana Abdulova (call sign Zlyuka) died in a concert hall near Moscow. The detachment said that Pavlovsky was a signalman and the head of the search group, Abdulova was a search officer and a former instructor at the Lisa Alert School.

“There are no words that will close this hole. She cannot be spoken to. The guys met in a detachment in Ulyanovsk. We moved to Moscow. Let's go to this concert. There are only children left,” said the chairman of the detachment, Grigory Sergeev.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published a preliminary list of those killed in the terrorist attack. It will be supplemented.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack occurred in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Unidentified people in camouflage uniforms opened targeted fire from machine guns at those who came to the concert of the Picnic group. Later, explosions occurred in the building and a fire started.