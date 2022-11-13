It is unknown what happened to the aircraft crew and if the accident left victims among the public. The mayor of Dallas, the Texas city where the planes crashed, lamented the “terrible tragedy.”

Information about the incident is still scarce. The crash occurred at the Dallas Executive Airport, in the state of Texas, although the causes that led to the crash of both aircraft are unknown.

It is also not known what happened to the occupants of the planes or if there were victims among the public that was gathered to watch the air show.

The protagonists of the incident were two old war planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Gortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. Both were participating in a parade of bomber planes followed by fighter escorts.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported in a statement that “it is unknown how many people were on both planes.” However, Commemorative Air Force spokesperson Leah Block told ABC News that it is believed there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63.

Eric Johnson, mayor of the city of Dallas, lamented the “terrible tragedy” on Twitter. “The videos are heartbreaking. Please pray for the souls who went to heaven to entertain and educate our families today,” he added.