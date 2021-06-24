Savona – Placido Migliorino’s inspection on the A6 Turin-Savona has already alarmed the mayors of Valbormida. In his inspection, the commissioner of the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility put two structures under the magnifying glass in particular: the Ferrovia viaduct and the Bormida di Mallare. Especially the latter, according to Migliorino, would not comply with the latest regulations on bridges and therefore the prohibition of transit for heavy vehicles could be triggered.

The hypothesis is currently frozen and is not considered urgent, given that the inspector himself has asked to Autofiori, which manages the A6, a further safety check on the Bormida viaduct in Mallare.

Only on the basis of the outcome of this analysis, which will be carried out with a different arrangement of the loads, will it be decided whether to apply the weight limitation to traffic. As regards the railway, however, Autofiori has already started work, but in Valbormida, the hypothesis of a ban on heavy vehicles on the A6 is worrying. In that case, heavy traffic would be diverted to ordinary roads, which however it cannot hold up.

And the mayors are ready to climb the barricades. “Crazy hypothesis for the mobility of the valley – he attacks the mayor of Millesimo, Aldo Picalli -. We recently installed an “ocr” camera near the motorway exit, so we can monitor the passages on the sp 28 bis through Millesimo: there are more than six thousand a day. Let alone what it would mean to add the heavy traffic of the motorway to the normal one “.

“Unthinkable to divert all heavy traffic of the highway on the Cadibona – explains the mayor of Altare, Roberto Briano -. The road already can’t bear so much traffic, let alone a new closure. Let’s all try to find a solution together. “” Safety first of all – adds the Mayor of Carcare, Christian De Vecchi -, but, if indeed there is a problem such as to hypothesize the blocking of heavy traffic, the Municipalities must be protected and compensated. It would be congestion of the roads, with enormous repercussions for the towns: travel times would increase and at each intersection or roundabout it would be necessary to staff to regulate traffic. Only for Carcare it would mean managing traffic in four roundabouts “

. From Valbormida to the Riviera the picture remains complicated. Every day the Anas traffic light creates huge queues for the construction site in the center of Celle. The works on the Rio Santa Brigida have been stopped for months due to the dispute opened by the owners of the adjacent houses, damaged by the excavations. Yesterday Anas made an inspection and the mayor Caterina Mordeglia received confirmation of the delivery of the report by the court ctu. Anas is preparing the home consolidation project and should estimate the timing next week. The mayor also sent a dossier to Minister Giovannini through Anci on the “Celle case”. –