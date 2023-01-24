Two versions – reconnaissance and shock – of the Marker combat robot will begin to work in the special operation zone to protect Donbass. This was announced by the ex-head of Roskosmos, the head of the Tsarskie Wolves military advisers group Dmitry Rogozin on Tuesday, January 24.

“We are working on two versions of this machine. The first is a reconnaissance complex, it works with the so-called suspended drone. The second is a combat option, ”he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to Rogozin, the robot can be equipped with anti-tank missile systems, as well as a coaxial heavy machine gun. The underslung drone runs on a power cable that goes to a reconnaissance version of the robot.

The drone is able to fly up to 150 m, it provides visibility up to 20 km, including thermal imagers. In addition, the drone does not need a battery to charge. At the same time, electronic warfare equipment will not be able to influence its control system.

It is noted that the reconnaissance “Marker” will move towards the line of contact and be in cover, and then raise a suspended drone that can conduct reconnaissance in the air for hours.

“Marker” has already been tested as a security system for the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The combat robotic platform was developed by the private Urals engineering company Androidnaya Tekhnika. It is noted that the machine has an automatic control system, provides target designation of enemy objects at a distance of at least 15 km, independently selects and hits the selected targets.

Earlier, on January 14, it was reported that Russian forces deployed the upgraded T-90M Proryv as part of combat missions in the Kherson area. As tank commander Ruslan said, during the special operation in Ukraine, the T-90M proved to be a reliable and convenient combat vehicle.

Russia’s special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

