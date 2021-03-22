The Venezuelan Armed Forces reported that it clashed with an irregular group on the border with Colombia. The fighting left two Venezuelan soldiers dead, 32 insurgents captured and at least 14 people injured.

San Cristóbal (Venezuela) (AFP)

Two Venezuelan soldiers were killed and 32 members of Colombian “irregular” armed groups were detained in combats on the border between the two countries registered on Sunday, the Venezuelan Armed Forces reported in a statement on Monday.

“Clashes with Colombian armed irregular groups in the La Coromoto sector, Rafael Urdaneta parish of the José Antonio Páez municipality, Apure state” (southwest of the country), resulted in “the unfortunate death” of a major and a lieutenant, in addition to “several wounded, “according to the text.

Military sources consulted by AFP confirmed that at least fourteen wounded, most of them by firearm, were transferred to the Guillermo Hernández Jacobsen Military Hospital, in San Cristóbal, Táchira state (west).

In the operation, six camps were destroyed, “32 subjects” were captured and “weapons, ammunition, explosives, war supplies, vehicles and drugs were seized,” according to the official statement.

During the deployment, carried out within the framework of the so-called Bolivarian Shield 2021 operation ordered by President Nicolás Maduro, “one of the leaders known as alias ‘El Nando’ was also neutralized,” added the text signed by the Venezuelan Defense Minister. General Vladimir Godfather.

Maduro confirmed the fighting on public television on Sunday and said his government will have “zero tolerance” with “armed groups coming from Colombia in Venezuelan territory.”

Condolences to the Venezuelan military by the officers

Padrino pointed out on Twitter that the Armed Forces regrets “the loss of 2 brave and patriotic officers of the Bolivarian Army who did not hesitate to defend the homeland. Their death will not go unpunished!”

The FANB will always be ready to fulfill its constitutional duty, protect the Venezuelan people and defend our sovereignty. We regret the loss of 2 brave and patriotic officers of the Bolivarian Army who did not hesitate to defend the Homeland. His death will not go unpunished! https://t.co/pylgVbRr9o – Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) March 22, 2021

Admiral Remigio Ceballos, head of the Strategic Operational Command (Ceofanb) that coordinated the military operation, indicated that the “scrutiny” in the area continues.

“Deep pain and sorrow in our hearts at the loss in combat against Colombian armed irregular groups, of two of our brother commandos. We will continue to fight, patrol and scrutinize our territory,” he said on Twitter.

The government of Colombian President Iván Duque repeatedly accuses Maduro of harboring in its territory guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissidents who departed from the peace agreement signed in 2016 with the FARC guerrillas, something that Caracas denies.

On Sunday, Colombian authorities reported that the confrontation left several injured and the displacement of a family to the neighboring Colombian department of Arauca, said the mayor of the municipality of Arauquita, Etelivar Torres.

According to Torres, a family with a pregnant woman had to leave their home due to the violence and is in the border municipality of Arauquita, while eight others requested support from Colombian relief organizations.

Despite sharing a 2,200-kilometer porous border, Colombia and Venezuela have not maintained diplomatic relations since Bogotá recognized opposition Juan Guaidó as interim president in January 2019.

Although Guaidó is recognized as interim president by fifty countries, led by the United States, Maduro maintains control of the country with the support of the armed forces.