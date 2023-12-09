Saturday, December 9, 2023, 1:27 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two vehicles fell into a ravine this Saturday in a traffic accident that occurred on the RM-F12 highway, which connects the district of El Jimenado with Torre Pacheco.

The event occurred at 10:54 a.m., when the Emergency Coordination Center received a notification through the automatic eCall system, which immediately communicates with 112 in the event of a serious accident. This alert was later corroborated by several calls to the Emergency number from witnesses who were traveling on the same road.

Members of the Civil Guard, Consorcio firefighters and members of 061 came to the scene and were able to verify that the two cars had fallen down a small ravine of about four meters.

Firefighters had to free two of the vehicle’s occupants, two men aged 43 and 19, who had been trapped inside. They were later taken to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital with several bruises.