The Sharjah City Municipality revealed that two vehicles loaded with a large amount of prohibited materials were seized during the periodic inspection tours of the inspection teams of the Municipal Inspection Department in the customer service sector, and as part of its efforts to reduce negative behaviors and distortions of the general appearance, as the amount of seized materials reached about 13 tons, which the owner was storing As a prelude to promoting and selling it.

In detail, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Sector Khaled bin Falah Al-Suwaidi said that the municipality intensified its inspection campaigns during the month of Ramadan to monitor any negative or distorted behaviors of the civilized appearance, and to follow up on all observations received through the call center, as these periodic and surprise campaigns resulted in the seizure of two loaded vehicles With prohibited materials, as the load of the first vehicle was 7201 kilos, and the second vehicle 5,210 kilos, they were seized when their owner was about to store the goods in a bakery in one of the city’s areas.

He stated that the necessary measures have been taken against the owner of the goods, violating the two vehicles and destroying the seized materials in cooperation with the Sharjah Environment Company “Bee’ah”, indicating that the daily inspection campaigns reflect the municipality’s objectives in providing an ideal environment for residents and is in line with its strategy to achieve quality of life, and its role in enhancing the aesthetic appearance For the emirate of Islam.

Al-Suwaidi praised the efforts of the inspection teams and their vigilance in controlling everything that would harm members of society and negatively affect their health, and he also urged the public to contact the municipality via the call center on the number 993 to report any negative behaviors or any other observations.





