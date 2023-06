Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:26



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A fire burned two cars in Yecla, this morning. Firefighters received notice of a fire that was caused by two vehicles parked next to a three-story building.

A local police patrol, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium with 5 troops and 2 vehicles traveled to the place.

Finally, the fire was put out at 7:00 a.m.