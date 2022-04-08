Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al Dhafra plans to play a “friendly” next Friday, as part of its preparations during the current break, to meet Al Wahda on Friday, April 22, in “Round 21” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, while it was confirmed that a second experience will be played against the Saudi agreement on April 27, in preparation for the Al Ain meeting in the “round”. 22», scheduled for May 8.

Al-Faris seeks to continue his successful career with his coach Badr Al-Idrisi, not to lose and to continue collecting points against the second “Annabi” and the “leader” leader in the league, especially since the team is living in a special technical and moral condition that made him decide to stay in the “professionals” in theory, after he reached Point 18.

Abdul Rahim Jumaa confirmed that the team, in the last three rounds, regained part of its true level, and thanked the players and the technical staff for the strong return that led to winning 7 points out of 9, which relieved the pressure a lot on the team, before entering the remaining six rounds of the league, specifically The first two confrontations in front of Al Wahda and Al Ain.

Abdul Rahim said: The atmosphere in Al Dhafra is positive and morale is high, and this is reflected in the results, which we hope will continue in the coming period. The team returns to training on Saturday, after a negative rest for 4 days that followed our match against Ajman last Monday, and we have great confidence that the team will be on time. In the remaining rounds of the league, and to finish the season in a good position in the table.

He added: The current suspension helps a number of injured players, such as Khaled Al-Sinani, Leonard Ofor and Muhammad Al-Junaibi, to reach a good degree of physical readiness, and thus enter the list before meeting Al-Wahda.