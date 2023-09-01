Home page World

Two vacationers were shot dead by the coast guard while riding a jet ski in the Mediterranean Sea off the African coast.

Algiers – According to Moroccan news sources, two holidaymakers on jet skis were killed by the Algerian coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea. They had apparently crossed the maritime border between the two North African Mediterranean countries. French-Moroccan nationals Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Merhouer have come under fire after taking a wrong turn near the northern Moroccan holiday resort of Saidia on the Algerian border, a popular tourist destination. This was reported by the news platform Le360 on Thursday, which referred to an eyewitness.

Another tourist with Franco-Moroccan nationality, Smaïl Snabé, was reportedly arrested by the Algerian Coast Guard. He was brought before the prosecutor on Wednesday, according to Le360, which relied on “consistent sources”. In the July also died a German tourist on Ibiza, her friend found her in bed.

Vacationers shot dead on jet skis: “We were lost”

Le360 reported that the group consisted of four men on Tuesday. They were all on jet skis. “We were lost,” Moroccan website Al Omk quoted Bilal Kissi’s brother Mohamed Kissi as saying. Accordingly, he and his companions had run out of fuel. “We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian rubber dinghy was coming towards us” and the people on board were “shooting at us,” he said.

Luckily he wasn’t hit himself. His brother and friend, however, were killed after being hit by “five bullets.” He himself was finally picked up by the Moroccan Navy and brought back to the port of Saidia. At the beginning of July, two students died on a graduation trip to a Greek holiday island.

Vacationers die on a jet ski ride – relations between Algeria and Morocco have been suffering for years

When asked about the alleged shooting of the jet ski riders on Thursday, Moroccan government spokesman Mustapha Baitas declined to comment. This is “a matter for the judiciary,” he said. Algeria initially did not comment on the incident.

Relations between Algeria and Morocco have long been strained. One point of contention is the status of Western Sahara. Morocco regards oil-rich Western Sahara as part of its territory, while the Polisario Front, active in Western Sahara, is fighting for independence with Algerian support.

The border between the two North African countries has been closed since 1994. In 2021, Algeria severed ties with Rabat, accusing the neighboring country of “hostile acts”. Morocco described this accusation as “completely unjustified”.

In mid-August, a 32-year-old died on a jet ski trip on Lake Garda. He disappeared in front of his friends. (also with AFP)

