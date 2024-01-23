Two members of the US House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan to confirm the continuation of friendly relations after the past presidential elections. This is stated in message on the website of one of the congressmen, Ami Bera, on Tuesday, January 23.

“Today, Ami Bera (Democrat from California) and Mario Diaz Balart (Republican from Florida), co-chairs of the Taiwan Caucus of Congress, arrived in Taipei,” the publication said.

The purpose of the delegation was to confirm Washington's continued support for Taipei. Bera also indicated that opportunities for developing economic cooperation and interaction in strengthening the defense sector of states will be explored.

Earlier, on January 13, Taiwan held elections for the head of the island's administration. They were won by Lai Qingde from the Democratic Progressive Party, who advocates independence from China and rapprochement with the United States.

Before this, on January 11, the White House confirmed that it would send an “unofficial delegation” of the United States to Taiwan after elections are held on the island. At the same time, the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated that China “resolutely opposes the United States having any official contacts with the Taiwan region.”

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its territory, and therefore views visits to the island by officials from other countries as support for Taiwan's independence.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had lost the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwanese authorities.