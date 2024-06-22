Heavy rainfall occurred in Yekaterinburg and the Chelyabinsk region

Heavy downpours are observed in Yekaterinburg and the Chelyabinsk region. About this in my Telegram– channel reported by Shot.

“In Yekaterinburg, several streets are flooded, tram traffic has been stopped, and several trees in different parts of the city have been blown down by strong winds,” the publication says. The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations said that there was no information about casualties.

In addition, heavy downpours occurred in the Chelyabinsk region: in the regional capital, Zlatoust and Ozersk. A storm warning has been declared in both Ural regions.

Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Sverdlovsk region reportedthat the storm warning has been extended to June 23 and 24. In the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Chelyabinsk region statedthat unfavorable weather conditions are expected until the end of the day on June 22, and at night and during the day on June 23.

Earlier it was reported that Hurricane Edgar, which caused a pogrom in Moscow on Thursday, June 20, covered the Perm region. In some areas of the city there was prolonged heavy rain and squall.