An absolutely shocking and unexpected episode occurred on Tuesday evening in Mestre. A accident dramatic, which saw a bus full of tourists fall from an overpass and catch fire. In the general drama, there were two unsuspected heroes, who found themselves faced with a chilling scene and did not hesitate in helping the firefighters as best they could, even throwing themselves into the flames. These are two workers from Gambia.

It was around 7.30pm last Tuesday 3 October when a dramatic accident shocked Mestre. At that time, a bus full of tourists fell from the Rizzardi flyover and, after a fall of around 30 metres, crumpled and caught fire.

The competent authorities are working to rebuild perfectly there dynamics and to clarify what happened, what caused this real catastrophe.

In a video from a video surveillance camera you can see the vehicle proceeding on the bridge at a very low speed, around 10 km/h, and breaks through the balustrade of protection and then disappear into the void.

At the base of it all perhaps a illness of the driver, or perhaps a malfunction. In any case, a strong one was born controversy on the protective barriers and the ease with which they were torn down.

Mestre Incident: two random heroes

The outcome, however, was unfortunately catastrophic. 21 people including women, men and children have lost his life in the impact or in the fire that broke out in the vehicle immediately after the crash with the road below the overpass. 15 others were injuredsome of them very seriously.

THE first to intervene they were the Fire fighters and some witnesses who happened to be in those parts precisely in those tragic moments.

In particular two very young workersoriginating from Gambiaheroically helped the rescuers as best they could, literally throwing themselves into the flames and helping to extract as many people as possible from the bus.

Interviewed by the newspapers of Fanpage.itthe two workers, still very shaken, have told those moments.

They say they don’t have never seen anything so bad, there were so many people, living or dead. And they pulled them out, some still alive, others unfortunately not.

After pulling out a woman, she shouted at one of the Gambians “My daughter, my daughter”so he went back in and took hers out too Daughter.

The two young people they can’t get those images out of their minds, those screams, those cries. However, they didn’t hesitate for a moment because, as they said: “They needed help. And when someone needs help, you have to act“.