The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of unemployed Asians who stole precious stones and a large number of gold jewelry, watches and diamonds, from a villa owned by a woman in Dubai.

The Dubai Public Prosecution also referred the same defendants in the case of the robbery of another nearby villa, stealing five precious hours from it, in addition to jewelry, gem stones, 20 pieces of diamonds and other items. Iron and a bag containing gold artifacts at sea after they were stolen, in order to hide the traces of the crime.

The investigations in the first case stated that one of the defendants went to the victim’s house and knocked on the door, and when he was sure that no one was present, he climbed the wall of the fence and broke the lock of the back door, reaching the victim’s bedroom, and found the iron safe and opened it and stole its contents, while the other was waiting for him. In front of the door of the house.

The victim, a European, reported that she was outside the house, and her servant informed her of the occurrence of theft, and when she came, she discovered that unknown persons had entered the villa through the back door, and had seized the contents of an iron safe in which she had kept jewelry and cash.

In the second case, an Asian maid reported that she was sleeping in her private room outside the villa, and she woke up to the sound of a commotion, and was surprised by the police officers present in front of the neighboring villa, and she became afraid, and entered the yard of the house where she works, and saw the marks of shoes and a break into the outer door.

Climbing into her sponsor’s bedroom, she saw the scattering of its contents, as an unknown person managed to break the locker in the dressing room, and steal its contents, so she immediately informed her employer.

For his part, a witness from the Dubai Police said that a report was received from the Command and Control Center about the accident, so he went to the site with the work team, and determined the criminal method in which it was committed, and by searching and investigating it was found that there are similar reports committed in the same manner by the accused who were prepared for an ambush. And they were caught red-handed, and they confessed to committing the aforementioned crimes.

And by searching the residence of the first accused, and a vehicle in his possession, a group of gold jewelry and tools used in committing crimes were seized. He referred to the transfer with the first accused, who was guided to the Palm Jumeirah area, specifically to the beachfront opposite the Atlantis Hotel, and individuals were used to frogmen, and two bags were recovered, the first containing tools used in theft, and the other containing gold jewelry, and an iron safe was also recovered. The two accused of throwing it into the sea to hide the traces of the crime.





