The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled to imprison two unemployed men for a month and deport them from the country, after convicting them of stealing two batteries from a truck. The facts of the case stated that the defendants mastered the theft of car batteries. They went to a parking lot at night, chose a truck belonging to a company, taking advantage of the vacancy of the place, stole two batteries and fled.

Immediately after the incident was reported, Dubai Police took action and were able to identify and arrest the accused. By confronting them with the charges against them, they confessed to their crime.

The truck driver stated that he left it in the parking lot at night, and when he returned the next morning and tried to start it, it did not respond. When he checked the engine, he discovered that the two batteries were missing, so he realized that they had been stolen.