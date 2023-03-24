The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled the imprisonment of two (Asian) friends who were unemployed, so they agreed to carry out theft crimes, and the opportunity came to them when they saw a woman who left a bag on a table in front of a store in the Al-Rifa’a area, so they quickly kidnapped her and fled, and they divided the money inside before arrest. and refer them to the Public Prosecution.

According to the facts of the case, according to the court’s certainty and reassurance of its conscience, and it was stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that the defendants are related to friendship, come from one town, and are united by unemployment. money, even if it was illegal.

On the day of the incident, they were walking in the Al-Rifa’a area, and a handbag was seen on a table on which two women were sitting, so they decided to steal it, and one of them monitored the situation, while the other went to the table and snatched the bag and fled, and found inside it 1000 dirhams, two phones, bank cards, and receipts, so they divided the amount And one of them got a phone, while they destroyed another.

Immediately after receiving the report from the victim, the police conducted their investigations, identified the first accused, and arrested him. In the record of evidence and the investigations of the Public Prosecution and before the court, he admitted that he was walking on his way in the Al-Rifa’a area, accompanied by the second accused, and saw a bag on a table, so the accused asked him. The second one stole it, so he did that and fled the place very quickly, and shared the stolen items, deciding that the crime was carried out with a plan from his friend.

For his part, the second accused said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that they were walking in the Great Market area, and his friend, the first accused, decided to steal the bag, so he watched the place, and the other went to the table, snatched the bag quickly, then fled from the place, and divided the amount between them.

And the court stated in the merits of the ruling that the crime is complete, based on the defendants’ full confession of their will, that they stole the bag belonging to the victim, but considers the circumstances of the case to take them with a measure of clemency, and then it ruled that they be imprisoned for a month and fined jointly an amount of 4000 dirhams, and deported them from the state.