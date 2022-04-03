The US military announced the cancellation of the missile test after it announced in early March that it had been postponed in an attempt to ease tension with Russia.

And a routine “Minuteman 3” missile test is conducted 4 times a year at a base in California, from which missiles are launched to a target in the Pacific Ocean.

Commenting on this, Irina Zuckerman, an American expert on strategic affairs, said, “The stated reason is that the United States canceled a test of the Minuteman 3 ballistic missile because of its interest in reducing nuclear tensions with Russia during the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, this is not accurate. Nor is it the real reason.

Regarding the “real” reason, Irina Zuckerman told Sky News Arabia: “There are two real reasons for this decision; the first is that Biden and his administration oppose the ideology of nuclear proliferation and the possession of ballistic missiles by the United States. This is a very leftist ideology from the Cold War era, and Biden was looking for Appropriate excuses to cancel what he was opposing on his own, but in a way that appeals to the American public, especially isolationists, pacifists, and those manipulated for fear of nuclear war.”

She added, “The second reason is that Biden continues to press for a nuclear agreement with Iran, and sees Russia as an important interlocutor in resolving differences with Iran, so from the start he does anything to please Moscow, and most likely, Russia will interpret a gesture of this kind as a goodwill of the the United States, and the remaining outstanding issues can be resolved.”

The American expert infers her opinion that “the stated American reason is not accurate, because there are no specific nuclear tensions with Russia, at no time did Russia threaten to use tactical nuclear weapons in ballistic missile tests; in fact, Dmitry Peskov, an adviser to (the Russian president), explicitly stated Russia will not resort to the use of nuclear weapons of any kind unless there is an existential threat.”

Accordingly, she noted, “It is very clear that all NATO members took great care to avoid anything that Russia could consider a threat or provocation; however, Russia’s scarecrow has been constantly invoked. With Ukraine getting increasingly sophisticated military aid over time Russia has not moved to attack any of the NATO members even with conventional weapons, let alone with nuclear weapons.”

The biggest threat from Russia is “its ability to blackmail in the field of energy, economy and information warfare – cyberattacks”, according to the same spokeswoman.

Possibilities of “Minuteman 3”

And “Minuteman 3” is the only intercontinental ballistic missile, stationed on the ground in the armament of the United States, and according to media reports, Washington has 450 missiles of this type within the Air Force.

The American missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and it is designed and manufactured by “Boeing” and weighs 36,000 kilograms.

The Minuteman 3 missile has a speed of Mach 23, a flight range of 13,000 km, and a maximum flight altitude of 1,100 km.