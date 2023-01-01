The barn burned down completely on New Year’s Eve. The fire broke out just before half past three on the Rodeschuurderwegje. “We think that the fire in the stable was caused by fireworks,” says police spokesperson Simen Klok. “We arrested two underage boys after the fire. They are still in custody. We are now going to investigate further.”

The fire at the duck breeding farm in the outlying area near Horst was quickly brought under control with the help of two fire extinguishing vehicles. Because the emergency services were afraid that asbestos may have been released, the hazardous substances adviser was called in. An investigation is being carried out into whether and where asbestos has come down in the area.