Image of the detention of one of the alleged aggressors

One of the victims suffered a jaw fracture and lost a tooth in facts that occurred after the match that faced both teams on February 15

The National Police have arrested this Saturday in the Valencian town of Mislata to the two young people who on February 15 assaulted three fans with disabilities of the disabilities of the Villarreal CF When the match between this team and Valencia CF ended at the Ceramic Stadium.

One of the victims suffered a jaw fracture And loss of a dental piece, so it had to be surgically intervened, has indicated the Superior Police Headquarters in a statement.

After the incident that, the provincial information brigades of Valencia and Castellón began the investigations that have paid off with the identification of the two alleged aggressors, Ultras followers of Valencia CF.

Police investigations ended this Saturday with the detention in Mislata of two men, 20 years old and Spanish origin, as alleged responsible for a crime of injury. The first arrest occurred around 10 am and the second around 2:30 p.m.









The detainees have spent this Sunday available to the judicial authority of Mislata.