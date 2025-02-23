Two ultras from Valencia CF for the aggression to three fans of Villarreal CF

National Police agents have arrested this Saturday in Mislata (València) the two men who last Saturday assaulted three fans with disabilities of Villarreal CF when the match between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF at the Ceramics Stadium ended.

One of the victims suffered a jaw fracture and loss of a dental piece, so it had to be surgically intervened, has indicated the Superior Police Headquarters in a statement.

After the incident occurred, the Provincial Information Brigades of Valencia and Castelló began the investigations that have paid off with the identification of the two alleged aggressors, ultras followers of Valencia CF.

Police investigations ended this Saturday with the detention in Mislata of two men, 20 years old and Spanish origin, as alleged responsible for a crime of injury. The first arrest occurred around 10.00 and the second around 14.30.

The detainees have spent this Sunday available to the judicial authority of Mislata.