A court in Rostov gave 8 years to two Ukrainians who joined the terrorist community

The Southern District Military Court sentenced Roman and Viktor Didyk, who participated in the Dnepr-1 terrorist community, to eight years in prison. The prosecutor's office of the Rostov region reported this to Lenta.ru.

The citizens of Ukraine were found guilty under Part 2 of Article 205.4 (“Participation in a terrorist community”) and paragraph “a” of Part 3 of Article 222 (“Illegal storage, transportation, carrying of firearms and ammunition”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They will serve their sentence in a general regime colony.

According to investigators, in 2015, the defendants, father and son, joined the terrorist community “Dnepr-1” in Dnepropetrovsk. In the spring of 2022, as part of this formation, they went to Rubizhne, Lugansk People's Republic, to conduct military mobilization operations. Their activities were stopped by the Russian Armed Forces.