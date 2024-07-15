Investigative Committee: Two Ukrainians who tried to kill a volunteer blogger will be tried in Feodosia

In Crimea, a court will hear the case of two 37- and 38-year-old accomplices of the Ukrainian special services on charges of attempting to assassinate a public figure from Feodosia. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

From December 2022 to June 2023, the curators persuaded residents of Feodosia to cooperate through social networks. To prove their loyalty to them, the accused set fire to a car with the letter “Z” on it on February 22. On June 12, near the entrance to an apartment building on Zemskaya Street, agents activated an improvised explosive device (IED) installed on a moped to kill a blogger who provides assistance to SVO participants. Three women received shrapnel wounds. It is noted that this was their second attempt to assassinate a volunteer: the first time, the remote-controlled device did not work. For this task, the men were promised a million rubles.

During the searches, weapons, items used to create explosive devices, explosives, a control panel, electronic media and mobile phones containing correspondence with curators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were seized from the accused. It is known that the men are citizens of Ukraine living in Feodosia. They are accused of an attempt on a person in connection with the performance of his public duty, committed in a generally dangerous manner by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, by hire and for reasons of political hatred.